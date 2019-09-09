The estranged best friends have been beefing each other online, throwing shades and at times, subliminally exposing each other over certain issues.

For six years now, the identity of MzBel’s last son, Aaron, is unknown and this has attracted headlines of speculations and matters relating to who could have fathered the singer’s child.

Afia Schwarzenegger has once again managed to stir the rumour, recently daring Mzbel to disclose who fathered her son. In reaction, the “16 years” singer brushed Afia Schwarzenegger off, describing her as an attention seeker and also teasing her online.

A fan following the drama between two asked the social media commentator, why Mzbel is making fun of her and she dropped a reply mentioning Castro’s name, stating that MzBel is hiding a secret about Castro to his family.

Her comment has left fans asking if she means Castro fathered MzBel’s son but she hasn’t reacted yet. Or it could be that MzBel knows something about Castro’s disappearance? Read her reply in the screenshot below and share your thoughts with us.