The gospel singer’s husband decided to surprise her with a birthday gift, she never expected. Mr Isaac Twum-Ampofo, who doubles as the manager for the Gospel musician, bought a new car for his wife.

The car gift was a treat for Ohemaa Mercy’s forty-second birthday and it was presented to her in style during a house party. At some point during the celebration, which saw Becca among others present, the singer was blindfolded and later opened her eyes to the surprised.

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, the Gospel singer appeared shocked and couldn’t hide her joy as she expressed her gratitude to the father of her three sons. Watch more from the video below.