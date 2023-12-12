Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the "Best in Me" hitmaker revealed that certain individuals deliberately enter one's life with the ulterior motive of exploiting them for personal gain.
Some people come into your life to use you - Efya laments
Prominent Ghanaian songstress, Efya Nokturnal, has candidly expressed her frustration with toxic relationships and fake friendships that have infiltrated her life.
In her post, Efya shared that people whom she believed were part of her inner circle turned out to harbor negativity and malicious intentions behind her back.
She went on to expose the facade of loyalty and friendship these individuals would put on in her presence, only to engage in backbiting and betrayal when she wasn't around.
This realization has heightened her awareness of the people in her life, prompting her to approach relationships with greater caution in the future.
"It took me a while to realize that some people come into your life to USE YOU..!!! Damn!! They hate u.. but they stay cos of what they can get from u.. they talking shit behind your back when u ain’t there n kiss ur ass when u there … yeah.. and they swear they GENG …I know this now… EYE CLEAR…WE MOVE!!!!!!," she expressed.
Efya's honest revelation resonated with her fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with messages of support. Many commended her for speaking out and encouraged others to be vigilant in identifying true friends.
