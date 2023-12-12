Some people come into your life to use you - Efya laments

In her post, Efya shared that people whom she believed were part of her inner circle turned out to harbor negativity and malicious intentions behind her back.

Pulse Ghana

She went on to expose the facade of loyalty and friendship these individuals would put on in her presence, only to engage in backbiting and betrayal when she wasn't around.

This realization has heightened her awareness of the people in her life, prompting her to approach relationships with greater caution in the future.

"It took me a while to realize that some people come into your life to USE YOU..!!! Damn!! They hate u.. but they stay cos of what they can get from u.. they talking shit behind your back when u ain’t there n kiss ur ass when u there … yeah.. and they swear they GENG …I know this now… EYE CLEAR…WE MOVE!!!!!!," she expressed.