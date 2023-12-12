ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Some people come into your life to use you - Efya laments

Dorcas Agambila

Prominent Ghanaian songstress, Efya Nokturnal, has candidly expressed her frustration with toxic relationships and fake friendships that have infiltrated her life.

Vocal Queen Efya
Vocal Queen Efya

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the "Best in Me" hitmaker revealed that certain individuals deliberately enter one's life with the ulterior motive of exploiting them for personal gain.

Recommended articles

In her post, Efya shared that people whom she believed were part of her inner circle turned out to harbor negativity and malicious intentions behind her back.

Efya
Efya Pulse Ghana

She went on to expose the facade of loyalty and friendship these individuals would put on in her presence, only to engage in backbiting and betrayal when she wasn't around.

ADVERTISEMENT

This realization has heightened her awareness of the people in her life, prompting her to approach relationships with greater caution in the future.

"It took me a while to realize that some people come into your life to USE YOU..!!! Damn!! They hate u.. but they stay cos of what they can get from u.. they talking shit behind your back when u ain’t there n kiss ur ass when u there … yeah.. and they swear they GENG …I know this now… EYE CLEAR…WE MOVE!!!!!!," she expressed.

Efya's honest revelation resonated with her fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with messages of support. Many commended her for speaking out and encouraged others to be vigilant in identifying true friends.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Forson

Sammy Forson quits Joy FM

Don Little

Don Little reportedly arrested by police for knocking down a motor rider with his car

Da-Hammer-1

Hammer says musicians don't get government support because they don't display suffering

Infinix launches groundbreaking HOT 40 SERIES Smartphone in Partnership with Black Sherif

Infinix launches groundbreaking HOT 40 SERIES Smartphone in Partnership with Black Sherif