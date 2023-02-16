ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Some people in leadership positions are smuggling wee – Don Little alleges, advocates for legalization

Dorcas Agambila

Celebrated Kumawood actor Don Little is advocating for the legalisation of marijuana, known as "wee" in Ghana.

Don Little
Don Little

According to him, some leaders in the country are just being selfish and hypocritical about the drug.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

To him, some people in higher positions are smoking and smuggling wee yet arrest and prosecute poor people for the same crime.

Don Little’s assertion comes during an interview with actress Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku the Talk show, when asked what he does apart from acting.

Claiming to be a businessman, the actor made an argument in favour of wee legalisation claiming that other countries are benefiting from it after legalising it.

He told Emelia Brobbey: “I’m a businessman who deals in buying and selling…Any business is business, when you link ladies to men it’s business, even if you sell wee it’s business.

“Dealing in wee is not a bad practice because it has been legalized elsewhere…but in Ghana, our system is poor. We have been selecting what should do and what we shouldn’t while we keep suffering.

“Meanwhile, those in higher positions in the country are smuggling wee and nobody is arresting them but instead, they arrest people without money and fine them huge amounts to and if they fail, they jail them.”

The celebrated Kumawood actor is among long list of Ghanaian celebrities advocating for the legalisation of marijuana, known in Ghana as "wee."

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Rihana at Super Bowl

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, flaunts bump at Super Bowl 2023

Sonnie Badu

Stop eating pork, it attracts demonic attack - Sonnie Badu warns

Blakk Rasta

You can’t scare me with your kindergarten vocabulary - Blakk Rasta to Nana Aba