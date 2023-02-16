Some people in leadership positions are smuggling wee – Don Little alleges, advocates for legalization

To him, some people in higher positions are smoking and smuggling wee yet arrest and prosecute poor people for the same crime.

Don Little’s assertion comes during an interview with actress Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku the Talk show, when asked what he does apart from acting.

Claiming to be a businessman, the actor made an argument in favour of wee legalisation claiming that other countries are benefiting from it after legalising it.

He told Emelia Brobbey: “I’m a businessman who deals in buying and selling…Any business is business, when you link ladies to men it’s business, even if you sell wee it’s business.

“Dealing in wee is not a bad practice because it has been legalized elsewhere…but in Ghana, our system is poor. We have been selecting what should do and what we shouldn’t while we keep suffering.

“Meanwhile, those in higher positions in the country are smuggling wee and nobody is arresting them but instead, they arrest people without money and fine them huge amounts to and if they fail, they jail them.”