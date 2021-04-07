RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonnie Badu has always been fake - Bridget Otoo trolls troubled singer

David Mawuli

Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo has joined Twitter trolls to drag US-based Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu after he was exposed in a fake degree scam.

On Tuesday, April 6, a Twitter user went all way out to dig into the institutions that awarded four certificates within a period of four months to the “Baba” hitmaker.

The Twitter user's findings suggested that Sonnie Badu’s certificates were acquired in a fraudulent manner and that the institutions that awarded them do not have any accreditation from the United States’ education system.

Sonnie Badu, who boasts of two honorary doctorate degrees, a PhD, a master’s and bachelor’s degree, responded to the allegations in series of tweets, Instagram posts and a live video streaming on Facebook.

“When I started ministry some of you were students in school, Senior High, Junior High, whatever but today internet gives you strength to go on to talk,” he fired back in a Facebook video yesterday.

He continued: "I don't even know how old they are, have the audacity to disrespect and others are jumping, it doesn't move me, it doesn't touch me because I know their mindset that's why I don't live there, I know the mindset of my people".

Reacting to this, Bridget Otoo branded the singer as ‘fake’, saying he has lived a fake lifestyle all his life.

“Sonnie Badu be fake no be now. Happy to bring my own PhD (pull him down),” Bridget tweeted.

Twitter hasn’t stopped trolling Sonnie Badu, and most of them are asking him to provide a transcript from any of the institutions he acquired the degrees from.

