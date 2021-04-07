Sonnie Badu has always been fake - Bridget Otoo trolls troubled singer

He continued: "I don't even know how old they are, have the audacity to disrespect and others are jumping, it doesn't move me, it doesn't touch me because I know their mindset that's why I don't live there, I know the mindset of my people".

Reacting to this, Bridget Otoo branded the singer as ‘fake’, saying he has lived a fake lifestyle all his life.

“Sonnie Badu be fake no be now. Happy to bring my own PhD (pull him down),” Bridget tweeted.