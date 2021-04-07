Sonnie Badu has always been fake - Bridget Otoo trolls troubled singer

He continued: "I don't even know how old they are, have the audacity to disrespect and others are jumping, it doesn't move me, it doesn't touch me because I know their mindset that's why I don't live there, I know the mindset of my people".
Reacting to this, Bridget Otoo branded the singer as ‘fake’, saying he has lived a fake lifestyle all his life.
“Sonnie Badu be fake no be now. Happy to bring my own PhD (pull him down),” Bridget tweeted.
Twitter hasn’t stopped trolling Sonnie Badu, and most of them are asking him to provide a transcript from any of the institutions he acquired the degrees from.