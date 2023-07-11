Sorry for leading you on -Adjetey Anang apologises to his 'side chicks'

In the ninth chapter of his book, titled "Marital Challenges and Imperfection," Adjetey Anang candidly delves into the difficulties faced in his marriage, including the forgiveness his wife has always extended to him despite his transgressions.

Pulse Ghana

Expressing remorse, he writes, "To every lady I have been involved with inappropriately, I offer my sincerest apologies. I have struggled to come to terms with my actions, and these experiences represent the lowest points in our marriage, nearly tearing us apart. I am grateful for God's forgiveness and for Elom's unwavering love, which has sustained us through those dark times."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who gained prominence through his role in the popular 90s television series "Things We Do For Love," admits that his indiscretions began with naivety and gradually evolved into flirtatious behavior that occasionally crossed boundaries.

Adjetey Anang’s successful marriage tips- Lesson 1 (Your values are you) Pulse Ghana

"I must confess that I was initially naive when it came to recognizing subtle amorous hints, often making assumptions about people's intentions until it was too late. As time went on, I became more daring and adventurous, sometimes instigating flirtatious conversations and leading many astray. I found myself in compromising situations with women. Some relationships started with admiration and innocent fun, but after prolonged interaction, they developed into flirtation and occasionally progressed further," he writes in his book.

"Yes, I have cheated on my wife in various forms, encompassing both emotional and physical infidelity," he boldly acknowledges.

Adjetey Anang added that his wife always caught him before things could get worse with his girlfriends.