‘Spending time with Okomfour Kwadee, Joe Frazier is my best birthday gift’ - Sarkodie

Sarkodie, who is currently in Kumasi to promote his upcoming “No Pressure” album, hanged out with Okomfour Kwadee and Joe Frazier last night.

For Sarkodie, the moment he shared with the Kumasi-based hiplife legends was enough to mark his birthday.

“My best birthday gift this year “Having my legends Okomfo) kwaadee x joe Frazier” spend it with me in Kumasi,” he captioned photos he took with them.

He shared another photo taken with the legends and captioned: “Prayed for days like this.”

His fans praised him.

“The kids coming up don't learn at all. They always attack & attempt to battle the legends. King Sark on the other hand is always praising the legends. Praises Reggie, praises Kwadee, Lord Kenya, Obrafour, etc etc. If these legends bless u, u will always be sarkcessful,” a tweep commented on Sarkodie’s post.

Another tweep said: “Humility!!! I noticed how humble u were around legendary kwade.”

“Happy blessed birthday Ghana G.O.A.T wishing you all the best things of life. @MI_Abaga is the Greatest African Rapper Alive,” said a tweet, another added: “MOST HUMBLE KING Prince....RT.HON.HIS EXCELLENCE KING SARK DA G.O.A.T....GO HIGHER WID WAT U HV STARTED.”

Meanwhile, Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has shared a rare family footage to mark his birthday.

Tracy pieced together some rare family video and shared it on her social media pages to wish him a happy birthday.

She described being with Sarkodie as a ‘beautiful experience’, adding that they should continue to make great memories together.

“Happy Birthday my LOVE. With YOU, love is a beautiful experience! Happy birthday my love! Let’s continue making great memories together,” she wrote on her Instagram page.