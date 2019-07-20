Former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah, is said to have fathered a child with a former GHOne TV presenter, Vanessa Gyan.

According to Ghanacelebrities.com, the former presenter told her friends that the former Juventus and Accra Hearts of Oak player is the father of her child.

A question sent to Vanessa's Whatsapp number to confirm or deny the report was left unanswered.

A person close to the footballer, according to the report, stated that Appiah has not really accepted any responsibility for the child as he allegedly says the sex was just once.

Vanessa is a Ghanaian-American and daughter of the keyboardist of Osibisa-Kiki Gyan. Beyond relocating to her base in New York.