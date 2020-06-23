Kelvyn Boy was attacked at an event in Ashaiman and he took to social media to insinuate that Stonebwoy is possibly behind the attack, a comment that has seen Burniton Music Group issuing a statement to express intentions to sue him over his false accusations.

Commenting on Kelvyn Boy’s demeanour of often throwing shades at his estranged Boss ever since they parted ways, Ayisha Modi, known on social media s She Love Stonebwoy, has dragged the “Mea” singer to the cleaners, labelling him as very ungrateful.

READ ALSO: Meet the fathers of your favourite Ghanaian celebrities

According to Ayisha, who went on an Instagram Live session to rant about the latest happenings, Kelvyn Boy owns Stonebwoy loyalty and respect for introducing him to the world to kick off his music career.

Stonebwoy, Blakk Cedi, Samini and Kelvyn Boy at VGMA

Ayisha who is very close to “Nominate” singer, detailed lot of issues that also caused the split between Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy and O.V Music whilst fingering Blakk Cedi for equally being ungrateful as well. Hear it all form her in the video below.