The violence occurred when thugs stormed a venue to attack Kelvyn Boy at an event. According to reports, one mancho man behind the attack is Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard. “This is stupid and should not happen #noviolence,” he wrote.

Sharing a video on the incidence on social media, he continued that “Ino be plenty talk... @kelvynboymusic_ this thing must stop with full effect I tell u, nonsense”. However, it is still not known what has triggered the attack.

Nevertheless, some fans believe it is linked with Kelvyn’s ‘beef’ with Stonebwoy, who claims Ashaiman as the home of his strongest fanbase.

Kelvyn Boy - Afrobeats

The “Mea” singer has been reacting the incident too. In a tweet, he said “You send people make dem come beat me? Rolling on the floor laughing. You think say Ashaiman be your own?”. See video below of what happened.