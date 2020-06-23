According to a press release by the record label owned by Stonebwoy, Kelvyn Boy’s rants and insinuations that his estranged boss has sent the thugs after him is false and that his comments are only coming out of exaggerated self-importance.

The letter also stated that Stonebwoy’s outfit will trigger a legal process to vindicate him from the allegations, stating that the accusations by the “Mea” singer, by his use of innuendo, are causing considerable harm to Stonebwoy’s brand and legitimate business.

READ ALSO: This nonsense must stop; Yaa Pono comments Kelyvn Boys attack in Ashaiman

The said attack happened when Klevyn Boy was attacked at an event by some thugs. According to reports, one macho man behind the attack is Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard but the press release from Burniton Music Group denied any association to attack and vehemently condemned the act.

Read more from the letter below.