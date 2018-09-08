Stonebwoy joins Kwaw Kese to diss Shatta Wale

news

Social media is in a total unrest as the ‘beef’ between Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese keeps getting intense.

A video of Kwaw Kese insulting Shatta Wale and his fans popped up earlier this week. .

READ ALSO: So 'niggas' are living my past life - Kwaw Kese shades Shatta Wale

The whole brouhaha started when Kwaw Kese advised Shatta Wale to act straight and stop the hypocrisy following a comment Shatta Wale made about sarkodie and Stonebwoy on radio .

Shatta Wale in a rebuttal, recorded a video to insult him and even branded Kwaw kese as an immature adult.

Kwaw kese replied Shatta Wale after he released the video and it seems the reply wasn’t enough for the Swedru rapper as he also recorded a video insulting Shatta Wale and his fans .

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale ‘blasts’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him

Apparently Stonebwoy was enjoying proceedings from a far and sided with Kwaw Kese by sharing his video on his twitter timeline.

Although , the ‘my name ‘ hit maker didn’t utter a word , by sharing Kwaw’s video on his twitter handle speaks volume ; he truly shares his sentiments.

We won’t be surprised if Shatta Wale responds with a ‘diss song.

Watch Video below: