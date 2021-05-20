Stonebwoy surprises daughter of Hassan Ayariga at home to mark her 17th birthday (PHOTOS)

Apart from the cakes and more, Ghanaian dancehall icon visited the family at their plush home where an in-house party was held for the birthday celebrant who has been beaming with smiles as she had the best time of the day.

Hassan Ayariga shared photos from the celebration on Facebook with the caption "You turned 17 years today. Happy Birthday my daughter. May the Good Lord continue to guard you and protect you".

The post has since been attracting hundreds of comments on social media as some social media users gush over the beauty of his family as the photo captured his other daughters and some family members.

See the photos and his post below.

Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday Pulse Ghana

