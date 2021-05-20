RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stonebwoy surprises daughter of Hassan Ayariga at home to mark her 17th birthday (PHOTOS)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Daughter of Hassan Ayariga has been left thrilled after Stonebwoy graced her birthday party.

Stonebwoy meets Hassan Ayariga's family
Stonebwoy meets Hassan Ayariga's family Stonebwoy meets Hassan Ayariga's family Pulse Ghana

The daughter of the Presidential Candidate of the All People's Congress turned 17 years old yesterday and her family celebrated her in style.

Recommended articles

Apart from the cakes and more, Ghanaian dancehall icon visited the family at their plush home where an in-house party was held for the birthday celebrant who has been beaming with smiles as she had the best time of the day.

Hassan Ayariga shared photos from the celebration on Facebook with the caption "You turned 17 years today. Happy Birthday my daughter. May the Good Lord continue to guard you and protect you".

The post has since been attracting hundreds of comments on social media as some social media users gush over the beauty of his family as the photo captured his other daughters and some family members.

See the photos and his post below.

Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday x
Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday x Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday Pulse Ghana
Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday x
Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday x Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday Pulse Ghana
Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday x
Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday x Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday Pulse Ghana
Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday x
Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday x Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday Pulse Ghana
Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday x
Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday x Stonebwoy joins Hassan Ayariga's family at home to mark his daughter's 17th birthday Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Black couple.

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation