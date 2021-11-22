RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stonebwoy unfollows his cheerleader Ayisha Modi on IG

David Mawuli

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artistes Livingston Satekla, known on stage as Stonebwoy, has reportedly fallen out with his cheerleader and hype woman, Ayisha Modi.

Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi have been friends for a very long time, with the latter claiming to have invested so much into the former’s craft.

The two, who are known to be very close for many years, seem to be in a state of misunderstanding, and from the look of things, it is very serious.

Checks by Pulse.com.gh shows that Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi are no longer following each other on Instagram.

It is so far not clear as to why they are not following each other, but one thing is certain, there is some sort of misunderstandings in the camp of the Bhim Natives.

Meanwhile, the unofficial spokesperson and number one fan of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, recently revealed that she would never have a problem with Stonebwoy.

Grapevine information available to us suggests that Ayisha Modi’s constant “beef” with other Ghanaian celebrities might be one of the main reasons for the confusion.

We all expect the loudmouthed Ayisha Modi to come out as she always does, to tell us what is going on.

