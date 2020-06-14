Funny Face has been on a ‘bum-bum spree’ posting on social media for the past weeks.

At least, three of his recent posts include one directed at his endless love for huge bums.

He recently confessed in an Instagram post that his love for big bums didn’t helped him to make right choices.

Reacting to this, Adebayor told Funny Face on one of his posts regarding bums that he should focus on the future and avoid posting unnecessary things on social media.

“Bro, people love you and care about you. Please stop posting unnecessary things and let’s focus on the future,” he said.

Funny Face responded by apologising to him and his fans and added that women changed his focus but he is back on track.