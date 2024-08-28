Suspected robbers behind Stonebwoy's manager's Benz snatching arrested

According to Accra-based Angel TV on August 27, 2024, the suspects—identified as Peter Amuzu (alias Master P), Ibrahim (alias Dawah), and Isaac Eshun—were arrested in different locations: Accra, Tamale, and Takoradi, respectively.

Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Despite the vehicles being stolen in Accra, all three were eventually found in Tamale. Peter Amuzu, believed to be the ringleader, is alleged to have orchestrated the thefts and coordinated the swift transport of the stolen vehicles to Tamale, with the help of his accomplices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amuzu is no stranger to law enforcement, having previously been arrested on suspicion of carjacking five years ago, although that case did not proceed.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to face court proceedings soon as investigations continue into the car-snatching operations.

The successful recovery of the stolen vehicles marks a significant achievement for the Ghana Police in their ongoing efforts to combat crime and ensure public safety, providing a sense of security to the public.

Stonebwoy rocks Winneba edition of MXBeatz with MX24 Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

On 20th August, multiple award-winning Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy called on the Ghana police and citizens to intervene after his manager was robbed at gunpoint.

Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show, the award-winning Ghanaian singer said his manager and a friend were victims of the armed robber incident, which took place shortly after he (Stonebwoy) had parted ways with them.