Suspected robbers behind Stonebwoy's manager's Benz snatching arrested

Selorm Tali

In a major breakthrough, the Ghana Police have reportedly apprehended three individuals suspected of car snatching and successfully recovered three stolen vehicles.

Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with East Legon robbery
One recovered vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz C300, recently stolen from the road manager of popular Dancehall musician Stonebwoy in East Legon.

According to Accra-based Angel TV on August 27, 2024, the suspects—identified as Peter Amuzu (alias Master P), Ibrahim (alias Dawah), and Isaac Eshun—were arrested in different locations: Accra, Tamale, and Takoradi, respectively.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy
Amuzu is no stranger to law enforcement, having previously been arrested on suspicion of carjacking five years ago, although that case did not proceed.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to face court proceedings soon as investigations continue into the car-snatching operations.

The successful recovery of the stolen vehicles marks a significant achievement for the Ghana Police in their ongoing efforts to combat crime and ensure public safety, providing a sense of security to the public.

Stonebwoy rocks Winneba edition of MXBeatz with MX24
Stonebwoy rocks Winneba edition of MXBeatz with MX24
On 20th August, multiple award-winning Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy called on the Ghana police and citizens to intervene after his manager was robbed at gunpoint.

Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show, the award-winning Ghanaian singer said his manager and a friend were victims of the armed robber incident, which took place shortly after he (Stonebwoy) had parted ways with them.

According to the Afro-dancehall star, his road manager was dropping off a friend at home when two armed robbers forcibly entered their compound.

