Benz snatched from Stonebwoy's manager at gunpoint; Singer sends plea to robbers

According to the Afro-dancehall star, his road manager was dropping off a friend at home when two armed robbers forcibly entered their compound.

The assailants, who were armed and dangerous, stole a Benz C300 at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. Stonebwoy expressed immense relief that no lives were lost during the ordeal, but he highlighted the traumatic impact of the event.

During the interview, Stonebwoy made a heartfelt plea to the robbers to return the stolen car while highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the emotional toll it had taken on those involved.

Following the incident, Stonebwoy’s manager, known as Chief, also took to social media to warn the public about the rising number of robberies in the East Legon area. He revealed that both he and his friend were also robbed of other valuables, including money and phones.

"Guys, y'all got to be very careful and vigilant of your surroundings. There's a robbery syndicate raging, especially through the East Legon neighborhood. Myself and a friend fell victim last night. Got robbed of our phones, money, and car. Stay woke!" he wrote, urging everyone to be cautious.

