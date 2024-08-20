ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Benz snatched from Stonebwoy's manager at gunpoint; Singer sends plea to robbers

Selorm Tali

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy has called on the Ghana police and citizens to intervene after his manager was robbed at gunpoint.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show, the award-winning Ghanaian singer said his manager and a friend were victims of the armed robber incident, which took place shortly after he (Stonebwoy) had parted ways with them.

Recommended articles

According to the Afro-dancehall star, his road manager was dropping off a friend at home when two armed robbers forcibly entered their compound.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Stonebwoy rocks Winneba edition of MXBeatz with MX24 Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Stonebwoy made a heartfelt plea to the robbers to return the stolen car while highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the emotional toll it had taken on those involved.

Following the incident, Stonebwoy’s manager, known as Chief, also took to social media to warn the public about the rising number of robberies in the East Legon area. He revealed that both he and his friend were also robbed of other valuables, including money and phones.

"Guys, y'all got to be very careful and vigilant of your surroundings. There's a robbery syndicate raging, especially through the East Legon neighborhood. Myself and a friend fell victim last night. Got robbed of our phones, money, and car. Stay woke!" he wrote, urging everyone to be cautious.

Benz snatched from Stonebwoy's manager at gunpoint
Benz snatched from Stonebwoy's manager at gunpoint Benz snatched from Stonebwoy's manager at gunpoint Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has sparked concerns about safety in the area, prompting many to be more vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Watch the video below to hear more from Stonebwoy.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Plus and Akosua Vee

Kwame A Plus says his wife is rare; advises against marriage

Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta cautions OliveTheBoy over performance at NDC event

PRISCILLA CHAN

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Gospel singer Nhyira Okyere Marfo

Late Team Eternity member's family addresses rumours surrounding her demise