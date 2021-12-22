Tears flow as Engracia Afua Mofuman crowned Miss Universe Ghana 2022 (PHOTOS)

Engracia, 27, beat off still competition from 16 strong, intelligent, elegant, and brilliant models from all the regions in Ghana.

Per the competition rules, Engracia Afua Mofuman will represent Ghana at the forthcoming Miss Universe international beauty pageant scheduled for next year.

Dorothy Ndede and Magali Ama Kab grabbed the spots for the first and second runner-ups, respectively.

Last week, Menaye Donkor-Muntari, National Director of Miss Universe Ghana, said the contest is a genesis of more remarkable milestones and that ‘our forefathers would be proud.

“Our forefathers would be proud! This is the genesis of greater milestones that would propel Ghana to the international spotlight and awaken the spirit of patriotism for the world to see,” she noted.