Tereez comes through with 'Unchanging God'

Born in Greater Accra. Tereez is an inspirational worshipper with a great gift of encouragement and healing ministry through song ministration. She has the "Jesus is coming soon worship ministry" where she is transforming lives through worship.

Tereez out with Unchanging God Pulse Ghana

Tereez is endeared to many in Ghana, Nigeria and across the globe, especially for her endless work in strengthening God’s work. She has written several songs and seeks to use her gift as an inspirational tool for the Youth.

With her life as a practical example, she has been able to portray a model lifestyle for others to replicate. She has demonstrated in practical terms and through deep spiritual insight, that the home can truly be the Eden that God created it to be.