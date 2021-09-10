RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tereez comes through with 'Unchanging God'

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Tereez, a spirit-filled gospel artiste, is out with a new gospel masterpiece dubbed 'Unchanging God'

Tereez
Tereez

Theresa known by her stage name (Tereez) is a live worshipper, songwriter, recording and performing artist.

Recommended articles

Born in Greater Accra. Tereez is an inspirational worshipper with a great gift of encouragement and healing ministry through song ministration. She has the "Jesus is coming soon worship ministry" where she is transforming lives through worship.

Tereez out with Unchanging God
Tereez out with Unchanging God Tereez out with Unchanging God Pulse Ghana

Tereez is endeared to many in Ghana, Nigeria and across the globe, especially for her endless work in strengthening God’s work. She has written several songs and seeks to use her gift as an inspirational tool for the Youth.

With her life as a practical example, she has been able to portray a model lifestyle for others to replicate. She has demonstrated in practical terms and through deep spiritual insight, that the home can truly be the Eden that God created it to be.

Despite all that God has accomplished in and through her, she believes that there are still more lives to impact and that the best is yet to come. Tereez has other songs like Amazing Love' and 'Your love made me'.

Tereez-Unchanging God #2 #short video

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'After I caught her cheating, she threatened to kill herself' - Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri speaks after breakup

Prince Kpokpogri , Tonto Dikeh and her son [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Fans in shock as Florence Obinim storms Bofowaa's birthday party with huge 'backa' (VIDEO)

Florence Obinim and Obinim

Ayisha Modi promises to fix her ‘yellowish teeth’ after Afia Schwarzenegger trolled her

Ayisha Modi new look

Audio of Tonto Dikeh weeping and begging her ex over cheating allegation leaks [LISTEN]

Tonto Dikek and Prince Kpokpogri