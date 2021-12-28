‘That’s hate’ – Nigerian actor Yul Edochie blasts Shatta Wale over insulting comments

During his much-touted Freedom Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium, Shatta Wale paused to take a swipe at his critics.

He also expressed his outrage at Nigerian artistes, who he accused of not being supportive of their Ghanaian counterparts.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Shatta Wale further entrenched his position by hitting out at Nigerian artistes.

Reacting to this, Yul Edochie slammed Shatta Wale over his comments and advised the singer to apologise.

“I remember when Nigerian movie producers were giving all the lead roles to Ghanaian actors a few years back, no Nigerian ever came out to say ‘F**k Ghanaian actors’,” he posted on Instagram.

“I have lots of fans from Ghana who send me goodwill messages daily, inviting me to Ghana and I appreciate all of them.

“I’m a fan of your music. Your track with Beyonce is always on repeat in my car. No matter what is pissing you off, a man like you with a large fan base should be using it to promote peace and unity among Africans and the rest of the world. You should apologise for such a statement.”