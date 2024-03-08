The music royalty system in Ghana has issues, but the solution is simple - Sarkodie

The panel focused on exploring the convergence of the Creative Industry, Policy, and Fintech. During the discussion, Sarkodie shed light on Ghana’s music royalty system, emphasizing the importance of implementing a structured system to ensure artists receive their rightful earnings.

“The royalty system has been a big issue here in Ghana but it’s something so little to do, it’s not that hard it’s just putting the system in place and just getting the money back” he said.

Joining Sarkodie on the panel were influential personalities such as KOD, Chief Moomen, and filmmaker Juliet Asante.

