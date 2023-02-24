They sabotaged me for not billing Northern artistes - Sista Afia explains why Tamale concert flopped

“The whole show was sabotaged because I didn’t have Fancy or one other artiste on the bill. So they kept removing the plugs. When I stepped on stage, after 2 seconds, they took the plug, and all the lights went back off. They kept doing it even before I went on stage.”

Reportage from the concert showed a low turnout with faculty technical support.

Speaking to 3Music, Sista Afia said she decided to tackle the Northern sector after conquering Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast. She added that they went through all the processes needed to hold a successful concert but did not meet the expected returns.

Speaking about involving the music giants of the North, Sista Afia mentioned that she contacted Macassio and Fancy Gadam, but they did not show up for her.

“We did everything possible. I mean, we did the prom, and we met the Chiefs. We did everything you are supposed to do when it comes to Tamale.

“We contacted Fancy. I contacted both of them. Then he (Fancy) gave me an amount that I have to pay, and we bargained. And the minute I was about to pay, he wasn’t answering my text.”

Sista Afia some months ago hosted the Queen Solomon concert in Tamale which featured Medikal, Kwame Yogot, Mr Drew, Sefa, Lasmid, Ataaka, Wiz Child, Fadlan, LilWin, and other top musicians.

According to reports and video evidence, Sista Afia’s Queen Solomon concert held at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale flopped.