'This social media thing it has helped' - Joe Mettle reveals he met his wife through social media

On Wednesday’s edition of Joy Prime’s entertainment show, Prime Morning, Joe Mettle unveiled some interesting details of his life bordering from his childhood to his present state as a father-of-one

According to him, when he met Salomey Selassie Dzisa, he just knew in his spirit she was the one and observed her from a distance before making his intentions known.

Joe Mettle added that he met Sellassie online while scrolling through his social media platform. He took notice of her again at his events and at that point, his heart prompted him to make a move which he didn’t. But when Sellassie told him ‘God bless you’ after one of his ministries, he knew it was time to make a move. After talking for almost three years and dating for a year, they tied the knot in a plush ceremony in August 2022.

“You know this social media thing it has helped. Who really reached out first? I think she reached out first, and this was when I said I had seen the person, and in my spirit, I thought it was the person.

“We've never met, we've never spoken, so she doesn't even know I know her or anything. There was one of the events she came to, and after the event, she just said God bless you. That was it,” he said.

Joe Mettle married Salomey in a lavish ceremony on August 13, 2020, and photos from the event were widely circulated on social media.