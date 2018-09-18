Pulse.com.gh logo
Throwback photo of Okeame Kwame and Ameyaw Debrah


Wow This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Ameyaw Debrah will give you hope in life

Ameyaw Debrah took to his Instagram page to share this throwback photo of himself and the veteran singer Okyeame Kwame and we cannot have enough of them in the photo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah has shared a throwback picture of himself and highlife singer Okyeame Kwame.

Well, throwbacks can motivate and give hope to the upcoming generations. It also tells a story of how one has lived life or struggling moments and moments of grace.

Okyeame Kwame also known as Rap Doctor is famous for his good lyrics and personality.

Ameyaw Debrah took to his Instagram page to share this throwback photo of himself and the veteran singer Okyeame Kwame.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale just invited his followers to a church crusade

We cannot have enough of them in the photo. This throwback photo of Ameyaw Debrah and Okyeame Kwame will give you hope for life.

Check out some recent photos of the two:

play

play
