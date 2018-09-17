Shatta Wale just invited his followers to a church crusade

news

Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has shared some motivational messages with his fans inviting them to attend a church programme.

The Ghanaian musician has a massive following on social media for what he does.

Shatta Wale, however, has a way of posting on social media. The musician does live videos on his Facebook and gets engagement with photos.

On Instagram, he does short videos to promote his songs and brand with a lot of photo shares. The 'Gringo' hitmaker recently went viral on social media for sharing what will be deemed by all an adult video. Throwing back, it's actually two; the swimming pool one and the blow ... never mind.

His latest video on Instagram has a promo of a church program.

Shatta Wale wrote in his caption:

"Hi family I warmly invite u to this programme. It’s going to be a time of Great word. God will speak to u. It’s your time n turn to shine. The oil of wealth will be activated that day. Come n soar like an eagle. Your victory is now! Your season has come. Remember people may join forces to take an evil decision over your life or take actions that are general towards relegating you to the background. Such decisions or actions may turn out for your good if you can pray. @benard_afresa_taylor thank you Papa"

Watch below: