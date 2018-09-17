Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale just invited his followers to a church crusade


Prophetic Activation Shatta Wale just invited his followers to a church crusade

In his latest video on Instagram has a promo of a church program.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has shared some motivational messages with his fans inviting them to attend a church programme.

The Ghanaian musician has a massive following on social media for what he does.

Shatta Wale, however, has a way of posting on social media. The musician does live videos on his Facebook and gets engagement with photos.

On Instagram, he does short videos to promote his songs and brand with a lot of photo shares. The 'Gringo' hitmaker recently went viral on social media for sharing what will be deemed by all an adult video. Throwing back, it's actually two; the swimming pool one and the blow ... never mind.

READ MORE: Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatment

His latest video on Instagram has a promo of a church program.

Shatta Wale wrote in his caption:

"Hi family I warmly invite u to this programme. It’s going to be a time of Great word. God will speak to u. It’s your time n turn to shine. The oil of wealth will be activated that day. Come n soar like an eagle. Your victory is now! Your season has come. Remember people may join forces to take an evil decision over your life or take actions that are general towards relegating you to the background. Such decisions or actions may turn out for your good if you can pray. @benard_afresa_taylor thank you Papa"

Watch below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana 2Pac: Ghanaians think Supa should keep his broken teeth for branding Ghana 2Pac Ghanaians think Supa should keep his broken teeth for branding
Tweet: Edem is worried about how Ghanaian artistes treat each other Tweet Edem is worried about how Ghanaian artistes treat each other
Video: Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high standards' Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high standards'
Singer: I never accused Stonebwoy of killing his mother - Shatta Wale Singer I never accused Stonebwoy of killing his mother - Shatta Wale
WATCH: Joyce Blessing heavily pregnant and healthy...shows off baby bump during UK tour WATCH Joyce Blessing heavily pregnant and healthy...shows off baby bump during UK tour
Supa: Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatment Supa Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatment

Recommended Videos

Council Of State: Casely-Hayford petitions to resolve Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy feud Council Of State Casely-Hayford petitions to resolve Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy feud
Celebrity News: Ebony’s “Poison” song reminds me of her – Wendy Shay Celebrity News Ebony’s “Poison” song reminds me of her – Wendy Shay
Celebrity News: Your boyfriend must pay you for sex – Juliet Ibrahim to ladies Celebrity News Your boyfriend must pay you for sex – Juliet Ibrahim to ladies



Top Articles

1 Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospitalbullet
2 Video Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SMbullet
3 Supa Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatmentbullet
4 Supa Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musicianbullet
5 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
6 WATCH Joyce Blessing heavily pregnant and healthy...shows off...bullet
7  Joyce Dzidzor Ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador admits losing...bullet
8 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet
9 Video Shatta Wale meets Stonebwoy's manager to make peacebullet
10 Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador says she...bullet

Related Articles

Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Video Shatta Wale meets Stonebwoy's manager to make peace
Sherifa Gunu “I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Actress
Supa Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musician
Video Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SM
Supa Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatment
LISTEN Baroe drops "Lele" to empower African women
Did you see? 7 hidden messages in Shatta Wale’s “The Reign” album cover artwork
Tweet Edem is worried about how Ghanaian artistes treat each other
WATCH Joyce Blessing heavily pregnant and healthy...shows off baby bump during UK tour

Top Videos

1 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
2 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
7 EBONYbullet
8 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
9 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was...bullet
10 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia...bullet

Celebrities

“I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Sherifa Gunu
Sherifa Gunu “I will fight DJ's who would not play my "Kelewele" song - Actress
Hajai4real stuns in African prints Jump suit
Photos Hajai4reall stuns in African prints jumpsuit
Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana
Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana
Samini
WATCH Samini pays tribute to Kofi Annan, calls on gov't to consider legalising marijuana
X
Advertisement