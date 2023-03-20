Tic Tac names his top 10 music producers in Ghana

The Millennials will remember him for his dyed-polka dot hairstyle whiles the rest of will reminisce about him when we hear his numerous hits including 2003’s ‘Kwani Kwani’.

Today Ghanaian rapper, Tic Tac now rebranded as TiC, reached a wider audience when he was featured on the hit song, “Woye Bia”, by the one-time multi award-winning best DJ, Azigiza Jnr. now a fully-fledged Reverend minister of the gospel.

Tic can be described as one of the greatest Hiplife musicians who has been relevant for more than a decade from 1995 till date with a unique style of rap.

Since the emergence of Ghanaian music industry, there have been countless music producers who have graced the scenes.

In a country where music is loved, there are countless music producers.

These producers have held the country down with the best of beats for songs enjoyed by several generations.

Having worked with several music producers in Ghana, Tic Tac has named his all-time top ten producers the country Ghana has been blessed with.

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote;

Top 10 Ghanaian music producers of my time.

1. Zapp Mallet

2. Jay Q

3. Nana King

4. Roro

5. Appiatus

6. Quick Action

7. Morris Babyface

8. The Last 2 - Hammer

9. Killbeatz

10. Sugar tone

Tic Tac names his top ten music producers Pulse Ghana