Tidal Rave: Black Sherif halts performance to condemn illegal mining

During his performance last night at the annual Tidal Rave event held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, with this year's theme being "Catch the Sun," the "Kwaku the Traveller" hitmaker took some time to show footages of how galamsey is increasingly damaging our water bodies and forest reserves. The images seemed to resonate with the fans present, who were chanting his name, "Blacko, Blacko," all along.
Mohammed Ismail Sherif, commonly known as Black Sherif, has become the latest sensation to condemn the negative impacts illegal mining (galamsey) is having on our water bodies and forest reserves.
The 22-year-old is the latest sensation to voice his displeasure with illegal mining after celebrities like Gyakie and Dr. Likee have openly shown their disapproval of it, with Dr. Likee stating that the populace should anticipate his yet-to-be-aired movie on galamsey.
Despite the earlier downpour yesterday, which forced the event to commence at 4pm, fans were in their numbers to catch a glimpse of mouthwatering performances and enjoy themselves.
The crowd was energised throughout the night, with incredible performances from R2Bees, Edem, Kwesi Arthur, Pappy Kojo, KiDi, and many more. Each artist delivered unforgettable sets, keeping the energy high.
The night reached its peak with the powerful performances of Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie, leaving the audience breathless.