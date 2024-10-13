Tidal Rave: Black Sherif halts performance to condemn illegal mining

During his performance last night at the annual Tidal Rave event held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, with this year's theme being "Catch the Sun," the "Kwaku the Traveller" hitmaker took some time to show footages of how galamsey is increasingly damaging our water bodies and forest reserves. The images seemed to resonate with the fans present, who were chanting his name, "Blacko, Blacko," all along.