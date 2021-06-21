RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tima Kumkum jabs ex-husband with Father’s Day post (PHOTO)

David Mawuli

It seems media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, also known as Tima Kumkum, is still harbouring pain in her heart after his bitter divorce with her ex-husband.

While most people were praising their fathers and husbands on Father’s Day yesterday, Tima Kumkum took a swipe at her ex-husband, indirectly suggesting that her ex is irresponsible.

On Sunday, June 20, which marks Father’s Day celebration, the Adom TV host took to her Instagram page to share a controversial message directed at her ex-husband.

She wished all single mother’s playing the role of fathers a happy Father’s Day, adding that God should give them strength and guide them.

She shared a photo with two of her children with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day to all single mothers playing the daddy role and giving their kids their all, may God be our strength and guide. Amen #godnogoshameus #proudmummy #fatherandmother.”

A few months ago, Tima Kumkum appeared on the Delay Show where she shockingly disclosed that she married her ex-husband to spite her ex-boyfriend.

She further stated that she had no love for her ex-husband when she was walked to the alter.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

