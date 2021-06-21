Tima Kumkum jabs ex-husband with Father’s Day post (PHOTO)

On Sunday, June 20, which marks Father’s Day celebration, the Adom TV host took to her Instagram page to share a controversial message directed at her ex-husband.

She wished all single mother’s playing the role of fathers a happy Father’s Day, adding that God should give them strength and guide them.

She shared a photo with two of her children with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day to all single mothers playing the daddy role and giving their kids their all, may God be our strength and guide. Amen #godnogoshameus #proudmummy #fatherandmother.”

A few months ago, Tima Kumkum appeared on the Delay Show where she shockingly disclosed that she married her ex-husband to spite her ex-boyfriend.