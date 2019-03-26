This became a topic on Twitter when one of Sarkodie’s loyal fans created a thread about the SarkCess Music record label owner's musical journey with the brand Ray-Ban.

The Twitter user whose username is ‘SarkDeySpy’ started the thread by highlighting Sarkodie’s success, influence and how he created awareness about the brand in Ghana and Africa in the last ten years.

“Dear @ray_ban, For over 10 years, the best and most awarded hip hop artiste in Africa, @sarkodie, has rocked your glasses. He made (makes) them famous here till date. It’s time for a joint partnership “Sark/Ray Ban” glasses and watches your sales skyrocket. A concerned fan [sic],” he tweeted.

He then created a thread about how he used Ray-Ban in his popular music videos, second album cover, concerts and rocking for corporate meetings including the recent meeting with Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Lucky for him, he had a quick response from Ray-Ban’s parent company, Luxottica Group – a sign that Sarkodie might secure a deal if the talks go well.

Ray-Ban is an American brand of sunglasses and eyeglasses created in 1937 by the American company Bausch & Lomb.

The brand is known for their Wayfarer and Aviator lines of sunglasses.

In 1999, Bausch & Lomb sold the brand to the Italian eyewear conglomerate, Luxottica Group, for a reported US$640 million.