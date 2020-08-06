The feud started gaining public attention when the Kumawood actress went ballistic on a 40+ old rival. Hours after Tracey's nasty rants, it emerged that she was referring to MzBel and the 40-year-old singer has replied her in an equally dramatic way.

According to Tracey, the married man in question has ditched MzBel to come for her, therefore, she has been bitter and attempting to tarnish her image. She added that the unnamed man out of love for her has gifted her more properties that he didn't give MzBel.

"He said it is out of mistake that slept with you once so I should forgive him," Tracey said.

But according to Mzbel, the married man in question has now shunned Tracey and she thinks she (MzBel) is the one who caused it. The singer also added that the actress is pissed over her new house over rumours that the man bought it for her.

MzBel's new house

Advising Tracey, she said, "someone's husband, if you are chopping him and others are chopping him too, you don't publicly fight over him, you chop and keep quiet". Shaming her rival, she added that "they claim their success is out of handwork but it's from somebody's husband".

Tracey Boakye welcomes newborn baby

Tracey, a mother of two, fired back at MzBel accusing her of also blackmailing men to make money. She went ahead to allege that MzBel even blackmailed a popular man of God and was paid "500 million" yet she still exposed him.

Watch the video below for more on how they both exposed each other's dirty secrets during their social media feud.