Tracey Boakye flaunts new born son’s American Passport to announce his citizenship

Dorcas Agambila

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye’s newborn son is officially a citizen of the United States of America and has taken to the gram to share the good news.

The proud mother flaunted the blue booklet that granted her son access to the United States and the privileges that come with being a US citizen.

Tracey Boakye has been residing in the United States with her husband, Frank Badu, for several months.

About a month ago on March 5th, 2023, Tracey Boakye, gave birth to a baby boy in the United States, which saw an outpour of congratulations from friends, colleagues, and fans.

The birth of their son in the United States made him eligible for birthright citizenship, also known as Jus Soli, which grants citizenship to anyone born within the US territory.

She shared the photo and tagged his Instagram handle, ‘Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah’, which currently has almost 30,000 followers.

Birth tourism, the practice of traveling to another country to give birth to secure citizenship for a child, has become increasingly popular in recent years. Some countries, including the United States, have become popular destinations for birth tourism due to their citizenship laws.

Tracey’s newborn baby is her second son and third child.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
