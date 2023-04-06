Tracey Boakye flaunts new born son’s American Passport to announce his citizenship

Tracey Boakye has been residing in the United States with her husband, Frank Badu, for several months.

About a month ago on March 5th, 2023, Tracey Boakye, gave birth to a baby boy in the United States, which saw an outpour of congratulations from friends, colleagues, and fans.

The birth of their son in the United States made him eligible for birthright citizenship, also known as Jus Soli, which grants citizenship to anyone born within the US territory.

Birth tourism, the practice of traveling to another country to give birth to secure citizenship for a child, has become increasingly popular in recent years. Some countries, including the United States, have become popular destinations for birth tourism due to their citizenship laws.

Tracey’s newborn baby is her second son and third child.