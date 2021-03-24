A few weeks ago, Tracey – who always tags herself as ‘East Legon landlady' – was reportedly forced out of her East Legon house and relocated to Ashaley Botwe to rent a cheaper apartment.

But she denied the reports in an Instagram post by putting her house up for rent and asked interested tenants to reach out to her directly.

And to further prove more points, she got someone to rent the house for a year and showed off the money made from the rent on her Instagram page.

She initially shared the tenancy agreement bearing her name as the landlady. She captioned: “You think we came to Accra to play right? Don’t build your future and star there and think about Yaa Asantewaa (referring to herself). Anyway, my East Legon mansion has been rented.”

And right after showing off the stacks of dollars she received from the rent, she wrote: “So, all those that went to the lands to investigate, are you satisfied that my East Legon mansion is mine now? That’s how God blesses.”

Watch Tracey Boakye brag out renting out her mansion while showing off what she made from it.