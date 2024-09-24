Traditional chief in palanquin jams to King Paluta's 'Makoma' hit song(video)

A video of a chief dancing to the song has gone viral on social media.
King Paluta’s popular song "Makoma" has had a significant impact on Ghanaians, including notable figures.
The chief was seen dancing to the song in a palanquin during what appeared to be at the Agona Kwanyako Akwambo festival procession.
The significant cultural celebration in the Central Region of Ghana showcased traditional customs, music, and dance, with the chief creating a standout moment. Dancing with traditional moves to the song, the chief received cheers and praise from the crowd in attendance.
In a video shared on X by @eddie_wrt, the chief, adorned in traditional regalia, swayed and moved rhythmically to the song as onlookers cheered him on.
The Akwambo festival is an annual event celebrated by the people of Agona Kwanyako, marking the clearing of paths to their ancestral homes and signifying communal bonding.
King Paluta’s "Makoma" has won the hearts of Ghanaians with its captivating lyrics and sound. Since its release in July this year, "Makoma" has been featured on multiple occasions.
As Ghana is in an election year, many politicians, particularly from the NPP party such as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, and the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi have been seen dancing to the tune at campaign events.
Most recently, MP for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was filmed lip-syncing the lyrics of the song in front of a large crowd at an event.