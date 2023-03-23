'Try me and your child will die' - Afia Schwarzenegger threatens Mzbel (WATCH)

“I prayed for God to kill your father I say it with a full chest. I prayed by pouring libation, you can ask from ****** Funeral Homes. I went to ****** Funeral Homes at night and poured libation that death should come for your father if it is indeed capable of claiming anyone,” Afia said.

Responding to Afia's claim, Mzbel labelled Afia as an evil soul who parades herself as a Christian.

“Interestingly u have the energy to pray for my dad to die but couldn't pray for your dad and brother to stay alive.... how evil. This same person will turn around tomorrow and start using the name of Christ to preach and some of u Christians who find her constant attacks and insults on people entertaining will hail her. What a shame,” she wrote on facebook.

Her apparently triggered Afia Schwarzenegger to come back with another attack on Mzbel, saying that “If you like, attempt something new. Try something else and see if your child won't die. Try it, just try, just try it. I will curse you.”

Afia made the comment in a TikTok video which captures her seemingly intoxicated. The video below has since attracted reaction from social media users who are asking Mzbel to report Afia to the police over threat on her son's life.

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa Pulse Ghana

"Don’t play with your child, report her to the police... if anything happens to your son she will face the law," a social media user said..

Another added that "she says she killed your dad, she’s given you evidence. Won’t you take her on?? I really don’t understand why both of you just can’t go your separate ways amicably after your failed friendship. If u miss each other then settle erhn because eiii how many years now?"