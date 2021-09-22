According to Hopeson Adorye, who is in the U.S as part of the Nana Addo's delegation to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, he has visited the home of Jonas in New York and can confirm that he has been sacked from his job.
'Twene Jonas on the run over fake document after losing car park job' - Hopeson Adorye (VIDEO)
Twene Jonas is reportedly on the run from New York Police over allegedly using a fake document to work.
"Where is Twene Jonas, after coming here, I have visited his workplace, not knowing he has been sacked," Hopeson Adorye said in a Facebook video. He then asked "Twene Jonas or will come on air to come and challenge me?"
"I have been to Queens, not knowing you live with a pastor who has used plywood to partition his hall to create a small cubicle for you to be sleeping inside, yet, you have been bragging on social media like this" he added.
According to Hopeson Adorye, who is the convener of Fixing The Country Movement that counters Fix The Country protestors, Twene Jonas lost his car park job because he has been using someone's document to work.
He claims that for about about 5 days now, Jonas can not go home because the police are monitoring him to arrest him for possible deportation. Watch the video below to hear more from him.
However, the social media commentator and political critic is yet to respond to directly to the allegations. Sharing a photo of himself on social media about an hour ago, he wrote "I attribute my success to this: I never gave up or took any excuse."
He continued that "I'm experiencing my new iphone 13 pro max! Life is good in Heaven on Earth Didi free smoothie shit Glass Nkoaa Hw3 fom We run the city".
