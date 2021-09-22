"Where is Twene Jonas, after coming here, I have visited his workplace, not knowing he has been sacked," Hopeson Adorye said in a Facebook video. He then asked "Twene Jonas or will come on air to come and challenge me?"

"I have been to Queens, not knowing you live with a pastor who has used plywood to partition his hall to create a small cubicle for you to be sleeping inside, yet, you have been bragging on social media like this" he added.

According to Hopeson Adorye, who is the convener of Fixing The Country Movement that counters Fix The Country protestors, Twene Jonas lost his car park job because he has been using someone's document to work.

He claims that for about about 5 days now, Jonas can not go home because the police are monitoring him to arrest him for possible deportation. Watch the video below to hear more from him.

However, the social media commentator and political critic is yet to respond to directly to the allegations. Sharing a photo of himself on social media about an hour ago, he wrote "I attribute my success to this: I never gave up or took any excuse."