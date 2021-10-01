According to the rapper who has a 'Glass Nkoaa' song that features Joey B, the social media commentator can't be located again ever since Hopeson Adorye claimed that Jonas has been sacked from his 'car park' job and has been on the run.

"I have a message for Nana Addo and the NPP, listen very clearly. I haven't heard from Jonas all day. I called his phone he hasn't answered, I went to his house he is not there. I have been getting messages from people saying he has been arrested, I don't know what is going on," Say Da Don said.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, he continued that "I don't know what is going on, it's very strange. I need you guys to tell me if you have Jonas or not. You have two days to let me know if Jonas is arrested or not else I am coming to Ghana myself, don't play no f*ckin games".

A sister of his, who is only known as Frema, also took to Facebook to blast the NPP government and warned that they will be in trouble if Twene Jonas is not found.

However, a few hours later, Twene Jonas posted on his Facebook page and make a post suggesting that he wasn’t missing as perceived.

According to the new post by Twene Jonas, he had been away because he has been busy putting Ghana and American music on ‘international platforms.’

“New Music: I've been busy lately putting Ghana and American music into international platforms. We will bring awards home soon! Share with 100 people if you are a proud Ghanaian! I will bring Warm Up later. Glass Nkoaa. The system is working 24/7. Hw3 fomm,” he wrote.