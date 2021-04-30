Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to stay in Ghana from June

She explained that the American technology entrepreneur will be operating from Accra but will be facilitating operations across Africa.

“Jack will be based in Accra, so this will be his base while he visits the other countries on the continent and I am hoping that his friends would also follow him and see what he finds so special about Accra,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said on Accra-based Asaase Radio.

The Ablekuma West MP further expressed hope that Jack Dorsey’s stay in Ghana will attract more investors to follow suit.

“And they will enjoy it and love it here so that their businesses will also follow them here because when they see the fine country we have, and the very knowledgeable young people, excited about the opportunity and will take advantage of it,” she added.

Earlier this month, on April 12, 2021, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made the announcement to set up its first Africa presence in Ghana.

In a short post on Twitter, he wrote: “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo.”

In a separate statement, Twitter gave a number of reasons why it picked Ghana as the place for headquarters in Africa.

The American microblogging and social networking service said Ghana is a champion of democracy and supports free speech.