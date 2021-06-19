Boyfriend surprises girlfriend with her favourite 'Vampire' actor and she almost lost it

The boyfriend, with the handle @_hascode on Twitter, decided to surprise his girlfriend with a special message from Joseph Morgan, aka Niklaus Mikaelson, her favourite actor in the Vampire Diaries and Originals series.

Hashcode found a way to get the British to deliver a special birthday message to his girlfriend. Niklaus' message was filmed and played to the girl on TV and she couldn't hold herself hearing her movie idol mentioning her name to wish her happy birthday.

Niklaus Mikaelson Pulse Ghana

The actor in the video said, " this is a personal video message from me to you, so Damilola, Lakay had a word with me. He told me you are turning twenty-two, June 19th, so I am here to wish you a very very happy birthday".

He continued that he's heard she knows his lines in the Originals movie and thanked her for being his big fan. Damilola was speechless in the video her boyfriend shared on Twitter to show her reaction to the surprises.