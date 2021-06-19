RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Boyfriend surprises girlfriend with her favourite 'Vampire' actor and she almost lost it

Authors:

Selorm Tali

A boyfriend has pulled a romantic move on his girlfriend and he is receiving a standing ovation from Netizens.

Boyfriend surprises girlfriend with special message from Niklaus (VIDEO)
Boyfriend surprises girlfriend with special message from Niklaus (VIDEO) Boyfriend surprises girlfriend with special message from Niklaus (VIDEO) Pulse Ghana

Whilst others get cars, houses, sponsored vacations, jewellery, cakes, cash, cards, shoes, dresses, champagnes and sometimes just a text as a birthday present from their lovers, a Nigerian boyfriend is changing the status quo.

Recommended articles

The boyfriend, with the handle @_hascode on Twitter, decided to surprise his girlfriend with a special message from Joseph Morgan, aka Niklaus Mikaelson, her favourite actor in the Vampire Diaries and Originals series.

Hashcode found a way to get the British to deliver a special birthday message to his girlfriend. Niklaus' message was filmed and played to the girl on TV and she couldn't hold herself hearing her movie idol mentioning her name to wish her happy birthday.

Niklaus Mikaelson
Niklaus Mikaelson Niklaus Mikaelson Pulse Ghana

The actor in the video said, " this is a personal video message from me to you, so Damilola, Lakay had a word with me. He told me you are turning twenty-two, June 19th, so I am here to wish you a very very happy birthday".

He continued that he's heard she knows his lines in the Originals movie and thanked her for being his big fan. Damilola was speechless in the video her boyfriend shared on Twitter to show her reaction to the surprises.

The Twitter posts have since been trending with Tweeps crowning her boyfriend as the best Boyfriend of the year. Watch the videos in the tweets below and share your thoughts with us.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck until her husband arrives

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder(Komotion Studio @komotion_studios)