The budding actress shot to fame at the back of reports that she is the mistress of veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo. A relationship many vehemently condemned publicly, considering the age gap between Mr Adjorlolo and Lebene.

However, according to Abeiku Santana, the rumours of the two actors dating were only part of a publicity strategy he cooked up to make Victoria popular. He explained that they needed some means to make Lebene famous in the media space to boost her career.

The ace broadcaster, therefore, has emphasized that Mr Adjorlolo did not have any sexual relationship with the actress because Lebene often times lives in his house and his wife even knows about all the planned publicity stunt.

READ ALSO: Victoria Lebene's marriage to Eugene Nkansah won't last - Counselor Lutterodt

The Okay FM Presenter, disclosed this information to MzGee, a multimedia journalist, in a video which is flying on social media. Some fans have been shocked at his revelations whilst others believe there’s no truth in his comment.

Victoria and Ghanaian Blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, got married at a star-studded ceremony held at a beach in Accra yesterday. In the video below, watch what Abeiku Santana has to say about the newly married and tell us what you think.