VIDEO: Medikal confirms dating Fella Makafui

Fella is my bestie, Medikal reveals with a cosy picture play

Fella Makafui and Medikal

It seems rumours regarding Medikal and Fella Makafui’s intimate relationship are true.

The rapper and the actress have dominated headlines since reports emerged that they are having an affair.

Medikal, who is publicly dating singer Sister Deborah, was reportedly spotted checking out of a hotel in Kumasi with the YOLO actress a few months ago.

Since then they have been in the spotlight.

The new ‘lovebirds’ have kept mute about the rumours but have shared cryptic messages on social media possibly linking to their secret affair.

READ MORE: Sarkodie’s road safety campaign: another political promise?

Over the weekend, Medikal shared a video of Fella in the kitchen preparing food and jamming to his collab with Agbeshie, titled “Wrowroho”.

This deepened the rumours and it seems Medikal is giving more clues.

In his latest freestyle – a build up to his upcoming “AMG Beyond Kontrol” album – Medikal took his time to address the dating rumours.

He publicly declared his profound love for Fella, adding that she is his ‘new girl’.

“My new girl ein ass gets obesity//Fella Makafui with the backside,” Medikal dropped the major hint on Cardi B’s “Money” instrumental.

We cannot substantiate this but it’s clear that something ‘smells fishy’.

Listen to the 1-minute freestyle and share your views with us.

 

