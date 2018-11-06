Sarkodie’s road safety campaign: another political promise?

news

On Friday, April 13, 2018, Ghanaian rap performer Michael Owusu Addo ‘Sarkodie’ brought together fellow celebrities, industry players and stakeholders to launch a road safety campaign tagged ‘Stop Road Accidents’.

The event which took places at Kempinski Hotel in Accra saw the President of Musician Union of Ghana Association (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’, actress Nana Ama McBrown, musicians Obibini, Medikal, B4bonah, Edem, Ko-Jo Cue, Shaker, Eno, Samini, King Promise, Adina, Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, Gifty Osei and KiDi, Bullet and others in attendance.

Dubbed ‘SarkCess Brunch’, the event sought to bring together influential figures together to campaign against the rampant road accidents in Ghana.

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts

“The day was planned to socialise and catch up but we definitely had to touch on some serious issues that concern all,” Sarkodie said in a video highlight of the ceremony published on his official YouTube channel.

“I know you guys recently heard about my car accident on the Kumasi road. Right around the same time, I embarked on a road safety campaign. I experienced it. Thank God we made it. And I think it’s true that ‘everything happens for a reason’,” he stated while displaying a footage from his car accident which happened on the Kumasi-Agogo road on April 2.

The BET Award-winning musician believed the campaign would be effective since ‘they are the voice of the people’.

“We lost a lot of people through road accident and as musicians, we are even more at risk since our job demands a lot of traffic,” the “Highest” hitmaker said.

Lynx Entertainment label star KiDi said he got involved in the campaign because he believed “as young people, we need to bring our voices together, speak out and make those in power understand that road safety is important.”

“It’s high time we start taking road safety seriously and do everything we can to make sure that our roads are safe,” High Grade Family record label owner, Samini, stated.

ALSO READ: How Shatta Wale made it onto the Billboard Charts

“You all know that years back, I had an experience (road accident) and it was a terrible one. You should be careful while you are driving,” actress Nana Mama McBrown cautioned while flashing her pockmark.

AMB Business label’s Medikal added his voice: “I beg you, be careful when driving…take caution when driving…we need to make sure this happens and help reduce road accidents. We need you alive…we need you to come to our concerts…[because] when you are not there, we won’t be here.”

“Sarkodie brought everybody together just to discuss road safety,” 2017 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ award winner Joe Mettle noted adding that “we as artistes need to conscientise ourselves about how careful we need be when we drive.”

After delivering these powerful messages, some of the stars were handed expensive champagnes and Obour led to propose a toast.

They dined and wined, had chit-chats, laughed out loud and called it a day.

What happened next?

It’s been almost seven months since Sarkodie made the promise but no show.

READ MORE: Young artiste Tulenkey is 'secretly' fighting against Child Abuse in Ghana with his music

Before the promise, Sarkodie had released a road safety awareness song, titled “Wake Up Call”, dedicated to the late Ebony Reigns who lost her life through a ghastly motor accident on February 8, 2018.

In the song, expressed his reaction to the alarming annual statistics on road accidents.

After conducting his research to be acquainted with these worrying statistics, Sarkodie in the song, called for all stakeholders to effectively play their roles to avert this menace.

He took a step further by launching the “Stop Road Accidents” in April.

Sarkodie later met with EIB Network boss Nathan Kwabena Adisi ‘Bola Ray’ to ask for his support for the campaign.

But what did we see?

Sarkodie switched his focus.

Between April and September this year, he has released about five songs and three freestyles – none of the songs addressed road safety. They were all about his status in the industry and usual jabs. He took his time to promote each record both on and off social media to make impacts.

A current road accident data compiled by the National Road Safety Commission indicates that over 1,000 motor accidents have happened between January and September 2018. 1710 fatality cases have been recorded while 9973 were injuries.

I have witnessed a couple of road accidents on the Accra-Kumasi road. I believe everyone has heard the increasing road accident cases in recent times.

One of the most popular recent cases involves the Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah who nearly lost his life on Saturday, October 3.

Andah’s vehicle reportedly collided head-on with another vehicle in the Awutu Senya West Constituency where he represents in Parliament.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Maccasio, others win big at 2018 Ghana Music Awards South Africa

For how long will Sarkodie wait to officially kickstart his campaign? Is it because of lack of funds? Or is it because of his busy schedules? Or it’s just one of the political campaign promises?

The way forward

One thing I know for sure is, these accidents can be prevented. And this can be achieved through education and awareness from influential figures like Sarkodie and the rest.

One of his key solutions to the road accidents is increase in double roads in our country. This is possible. Consistency and focus is the key.

Sarkodie should wake up from his sleep, rejuvenate his campaign and finish what he started!