Video shows Chef Smith claiming to be a prophet on TV before GWR cook-a-thon scandal

Dorcas Agambila

Chef Smith, the culinary personality who recently came under fire for fabricating his Guinness World Record certificate, has been exposed for having a past life as a religious figure.

He recently announced himself as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual which was identified as not true.

On 2 July 2024, he claimed that the Guinness World Records had awarded him a certificate for setting a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

However, new information has surfaced that Chef Smith once appeared on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) as a prophet named Prophet Ebenezer Smith Wigglesworth with Fountain Gate Chapel who also went to different churches to preach.

Chef Smith, who bore the name Wigglesworth Smith and also identified himself as a sexologist who specialized in dieting, vaginal health, orgasm and women’s wellbeing.

The revelation has left many in disbelief, as Chef Smith, known for his culinary skills and vibrant personality, had successfully concealed this aspect of his past.

A video from GBC archives showed Chef Smith, then known as Prophet Ebenezer Smith Wigglesworth, engaging in religious activities. The transformation from a religious figure to a culinary expert has raised numerous questions about his true identity and motivations.

Social media has been abuzz with reactions, with many expressing surprise and amusement at the revelation. Some have questioned the authenticity and sincerity of both his culinary and religious personas, while others have speculated about the reasons behind such a drastic career change.

5 statements from Chef Smith that sparked controversy
In light of this revelation, Chef Smith's credibility has come under further scrutiny. Critics argue that this new information adds another layer of deception to his already controversial public image.

