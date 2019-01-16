You would probably be contacting Stephanie Benson for pole dancing lessons after watching this video. The musician does not only look racy, but she is also the definition of sexy.

She captioned the video, “Got myself my own woman cave in my house, now learning how to pole dance while signing.”

The 50-year-old songstress and mother of 5 twirls and grinding on a pole would make your day any day. Although fully clad in a long sleeved top and tights, she is still erogenous without showing skin.

Well, if this is her learning I can’t imagine her moves when she becomes a pro. Cheers to you Stephanie, our all-time woman crush.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: