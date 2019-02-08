The Afia Schwarzenegger star who has been quite dominant in the news recently for several controversial reasons has reacted to K.O.D’s comment by offloading his anger on the Starr FM Radio Presenter with some unprintable words.

READ ALSO: Christians are hypocrites, there is no power in the name of Jesus - Nana Tornado

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Tornado wondered what wisdom he would have even derived from having a chat with K.O.D.

According to the actor, the ace broadcaster lives in a house owned by his wife’s family and he doesn’t think a man like that can even offer him any advice full of any wisdom beneficial to his life.

Watch more from the video below