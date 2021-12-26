Shatta Wale and Medikal’s joint concert ‘Freedom Wave,’ which happened at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Accra Sports Stadium) last night, saw massive attendance, alongside a tight list of guest performances.
‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)
Fans and social media users heap praise on Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui for twerking for her husband Medikal during a recent performance.
But Medikal’s performance, which was interrupted by his wife, was the icing on the cake. It was the highlight of the night.
During Medikal’s performance, Fella Makafui was reportedly unhappy with his dance moves. And to spice things up, she stepped on the stage to twerk for him.
Her move was praised by many social media users who saw the video. She was called ‘Wifey of the Year’.
“Wifey of the year,” Instagram user and famous video vixen ‘tilly_hipsy’ commented on the video.
“Supportive wife,” Instagram user’ nanaesimintahleogard’ said.
“See how dey are dancing on their enemies,” said ‘ahgideby’.
Instagram user ‘akwasi_antwi_pinamang’ commented: “Love they way she is always there to boost the Hubby’s performance.”
“These two are like Ghana’s Cardi b and offset,” said ‘shee_lolla.’
Another Instagram user ‘rolexcarter22’ added: “Very eye supportive.”
Medikal and Fella Makafui have been married for more than a year. The celebrity couple have a beautiful daughter named Island Frimpong.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh