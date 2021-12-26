‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

But Medikal’s performance, which was interrupted by his wife, was the icing on the cake. It was the highlight of the night.

During Medikal’s performance, Fella Makafui was reportedly unhappy with his dance moves. And to spice things up, she stepped on the stage to twerk for him.

Her move was praised by many social media users who saw the video. She was called ‘Wifey of the Year’.

“Wifey of the year,” Instagram user and famous video vixen ‘tilly_hipsy’ commented on the video.

“Supportive wife,” Instagram user’ nanaesimintahleogard’ said.

“See how dey are dancing on their enemies,” said ‘ahgideby’.

Instagram user ‘akwasi_antwi_pinamang’ commented: “Love they way she is always there to boost the Hubby’s performance.”

“These two are like Ghana’s Cardi b and offset,” said ‘shee_lolla.’

Another Instagram user ‘rolexcarter22’ added: “Very eye supportive.”