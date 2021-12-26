RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Fans and social media users heap praise on Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui for twerking for her husband Medikal during a recent performance.

Fella Makafui and Medikal
Fella Makafui and Medikal

Shatta Wale and Medikal’s joint concert ‘Freedom Wave,’ which happened at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Accra Sports Stadium) last night, saw massive attendance, alongside a tight list of guest performances.

Recommended articles

But Medikal’s performance, which was interrupted by his wife, was the icing on the cake. It was the highlight of the night.

During Medikal’s performance, Fella Makafui was reportedly unhappy with his dance moves. And to spice things up, she stepped on the stage to twerk for him.

Her move was praised by many social media users who saw the video. She was called ‘Wifey of the Year’.

“Wifey of the year,” Instagram user and famous video vixen ‘tilly_hipsy’ commented on the video.

“Supportive wife,” Instagram user’ nanaesimintahleogard’ said.

“See how dey are dancing on their enemies,” said ‘ahgideby’.

Instagram user ‘akwasi_antwi_pinamang’ commented: “Love they way she is always there to boost the Hubby’s performance.”

“These two are like Ghana’s Cardi b and offset,” said ‘shee_lolla.’

Another Instagram user ‘rolexcarter22’ added: “Very eye supportive.”

Medikal and Fella Makafui have been married for more than a year. The celebrity couple have a beautiful daughter named Island Frimpong.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Stephanie Benson goes naked, says ‘my skin is the best outfit I’ll ever wear’ (PHOTO)

Stephanie Benson

Afia Schwarzenegger deletes video blasting Samira Bawumia for gifting her a book

Afia Schwarzenegger at the meeting with the IGP

‘If you be man, step there and see wonders’ - How fans ‘threatened’ NAM1 ahead of Bhim Concert

Stonebwoy and Nam1

Teacher Kwadwo sacked from United Showbiz? Fans speculate

Teacher Kwadwo