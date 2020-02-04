In a video which has surfaced on social media, the man of God during a church service is heard prophesying that he has foreseen cases of kidnapping making headlines in Ghana soon. He added that it has been revealed to him that Wendy Shay will also be kidnapped because this year is a bad one for him.

“Tell Wendy Shay that if she doesn’t get closer to God, Wendy Shay before December people will kidnap her in demand of power. Spiritually, I have seen that she has been kidnapped, where she’s been weeping for 21 days and later died with remains decaying,” the man of God who mentioned his name as Bishop Prophet Akwesi Appiah said in the video.

The “Psalm 35” singer shared the video and asked her followers to help her find the Prophet, adding that God reveals to redeem. “I hv seen this video circulating and a lot of ppl are insulting the man of God..pls stop cos God reveals to redeem...remember me in ur prayers and pls if anybody has his number kindly inbox me. Isaiah 54:17” she captioned her post.

Watch the video below.