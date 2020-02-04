The video shows the 22-year-old, who once professed her love for footballers who play for rich clubs, sitting in a van with the Ghanaian footballer who can be seen drinking, singing and dancing as they have fun in the vehicle that a limousine interior.

The video which wasn’t shared by Fantana nor Afriyie Acquah has left fans wondering when the pair became good friends to a point of hanging out this way. Pulse.com.gh has seen that the Blackstars player later hit the club that Sunday night to have more fun with his friends.

Afriyie Acquah who currently plays for Yeni Malatyaspor FC based in Turkey, was once married to Amanda Acquah which saw them having messy divorce after a couple of scandals rocked their relationship from leaked nude videos of Amanda to a leaked audiotape that says she was cheating on him with Jordan Ayew.

Once again Fantana has brought Afriyie back into the news. Watch them partying in the video below.