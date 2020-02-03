The celebrated Ghanaian ace broadcaster, who has been nicknamed as the ‘girls' prefect’ of Ghanaian female celebrities has been spotted at the campus of the globally renowned, Harvard school.

Pulse.com.gh has learned that, the popular and vociferous newscaster is in the American school to acquire more knowledge. Nana Aba Anamoah who once co-own a media training school, has at countless times expressed her interest in becoming a lecturer when she quits her media career.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba accused of using her collapsed school as pimping recruitment center and she has fired back

The GhOne TV news editor in chief has previously received education from GIJ and GIMPA and very soon, Harvard may soon appear on her C.V. as a video she has shared indicates that she is taking a course from the noble school. She captioned the post “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”

It is however not detailed yet what exactly Nana Aba is learning in Harvard. Watch her in the video with the Snapchat geotag that shows Nana Aba is in the Ivy League research university based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.