Wendy Shay responding to treatment - Rufftown Records

According to the statement, Wendy Shay's latest medical reports indicate she is in a stable condition, with doctors optimistic about her eventual full recovery.

"According to the latest medical reports, Wendy Shay is in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery."

Ricky Nana Agyemang, "Bullet" the CEO of Rufftown Records, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support received during this challenging time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Rufftown records, family and friends would like to thank everyone for their prayers and for the outpouring of love and support from fans and well-wishers. We still ask for your prayers for Wendy Shay during this time," He stated.