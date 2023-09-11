The accident happened around 12 midnight on the ACP Kwabenya high road when a Tipper Truck collided with Wendy Shay's vehicle from behind.
Wendy Shay responding to treatment - Rufftown Records
Management of Rufftown Records has confirmed that Ghanaian music sensation, Wendy Shay, is responding well to treatment after surviving a harrowing car accident that occurred on Sunday morning, September 10.
According to the statement, Wendy Shay's latest medical reports indicate she is in a stable condition, with doctors optimistic about her eventual full recovery.
"According to the latest medical reports, Wendy Shay is in a stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery."
Ricky Nana Agyemang, "Bullet" the CEO of Rufftown Records, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support received during this challenging time.
"Rufftown records, family and friends would like to thank everyone for their prayers and for the outpouring of love and support from fans and well-wishers. We still ask for your prayers for Wendy Shay during this time," He stated.
The news of Wendy Shay's accident sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian entertainment industry and her dedicated fan base, many fearing the fate her former label mate; Ebony Reigns suffered in 2018 which led to her death.
