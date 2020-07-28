According to the Ghanaian singer, who rates herself as the Queen of Ghana music, the Ghanaian music industry is male-dominated, therefore, female artistes who defy the odds to stand out are often suppressed.

Speaking during a recent interview with Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central, the 'Emergency' singer said due to her effort and resources invested to see reach where she is now, she will not allow anyone to defame her brand.

“I know what has been put into the brand to get to this level so I won’t sit aloof and watch someone drag my brand into the mud,” she said and talking about her patience to some trolls she added that "I’m very very slow to anger. Everyone close to me knows that I’m not quick-tempered".